Mabel Virginia "Tiny" DeShong, 75, passed away Monday June 3, 2019, in Hampton, Virginia. Born in Unakleet, she was a resident of Fairbanks and visited often to Tucson, Arizona, and Rocklin, California. She retired as a data processor for BP Oil and Gas.
Tiny is survived by her significant other of 25 years, Mike "Papa Mike" Braden; daughters, Connie L. Fousse' of Tucson, Janice "Dippy" Peatross of Rocklin; son, Tony DeShong of Hampton; sisters, Lorraine Chapman and Lucy Jones; brother, Willie "Goody" Eben and eight Grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, Wayne and Sarah Eben; brother, Clyde "Sonny" Eben; and sister (brother-in-law) Amy (Gene) Paris.
The family wishes expressions of sympathy to take the form of contributions to the , donate3.cancer.org.
Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton. To read the entire obituary, please visit www.berceusefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on June 16, 2019
