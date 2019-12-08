|
Madeline Kathleen "Midge" Mogg Clark, 80, passed away peacefully at home in Bremerton, Washington, on Nov. 30, 2019, with family by her side.
She was born May 17, 1939, to Sammy and Mary Mogg in Nome. She graduated from Nome Public High School in 1957.
As a teenager, Midge was a member of the Nome Civil Air Patrol. She soon married Ervin L. Clark on June 15, 1958, who was serving in the U.S. Army. Midge experienced many adventures, being stationed in New Jersey, Arizona, France and Germany, where a few of their children were born.
Midge was a loving and outgoing woman who was loved by all. She became an excellent cook, learning from military families from around the world. One of her favorites were Lumpias, in which she taught many family members to cook. Midge often assisted in cooking native foods for senior lunches.
When Ervin retired in Fairbanks, Midge worked for the Fairbanks Native Association for several years before they decided to make Bremerton home. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ervin; parents; brother; sister; and daughters, Theresa and Bernadette. She is survived by her children, Ervin, Jean (Craig), Gerhard (Tracey) and Mary Ann (Chris); sisters, Nancy, Mary Jane, and Gloria Jean; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even some great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be published at a later date.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 8, 2019