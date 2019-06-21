Resources More Obituaries for Maggie Barnett Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Maggie Wood "Doreen" Barnett

1925 - 2018

Feb. 22, 1925 - Oct. 16, 2018

Longtime Alaskan resident, Doreen died in Anchorage at the age of 93.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. June 29 at the Hope Social Hall on Main Street, in Hope. After the service, her ashes will be buried in the Hope Cemetery next to her husband.

Doreen moved to Alaska in 1940 with her parents. In 1945, she married Hal Polk Barnett in Fairbanks. They were the first couple to be married on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. Doreen was the mother to six children and was a stay-at-home mom for many years.

Barnett was a charter member and three-term president of the College Women's Club and was instrumental in the development and establishment of the public playground park in the College area. She served for almost 30 years as a 4-H leader/camp cook on many trips and made amazing decorated cakes for weddings and other community events. Doreen was a member of the Pioneers of Alaska Igloo #8 Women's Auxiliary. Doreen moved to their Chena Ridge homestead in 1958 after living in College for 13 years. In 1981, she received the Governor's Award for Volunteerism and her many civic contributions.

1984 found Doreen and Hal "snowbirds" to Hawaii for the winters. Summers were spent traveling to visit family and friends plus many cruises to lands far and wide. There wasn't a person she didn't like and never said an unkind word about anyone … raising her children to follow in her footsteps.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Doreen's name to . Doreen is survived by children, Maggie "Fayrene" and Scott Sherritt, of Hope, Lynndeen Knapp of Big Lake, Kenneth and Soozi Barnett of Lynnwood, Washington, Russell and Duyet Barnett of Anchorage, Edwina Barnett Simmons and Avery Simmons of Pelican, and Joleen and Daryl Hibben of La Grange, Kentucky; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren plus many more she counted as family.

Her example of living life, her love for travel, sharing her talents with others and her love for us all - those memories will live on in all of us.