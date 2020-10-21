Marcia Kennedy Boyette was born in Springfield, Ohio, on March 10, 1951, and lived a joyous life with a loving and generous spirit until Oct. 8, 2020. She died after a short battle with Glioblastoma, peacefully in her sleep, supported by loved ones.

Marcia lived in many places including Hawaii, Alabama, Florida, Puerto Rico, Arizona and Middleton Island in Southeast Alaska. When she and her husband Rex decided to start a family, they settled in Fairbanks where she worked for 26 years at the University of Alaska in Information Technology as a computer programmer and for the satellite facility at the Geophysical Institute as a development/sustaining engineer. She retired from her career as the development lead.

Volunteering was a passion for Marcia; becoming a Toastmaster gave her the confidence to speak out and introduced her to many longterm friends. She joined Toastmasters International in 1992 and became a Distinguished Toastmaster in 2006. Marcia organized many Toastmaster events to help the community gain public speaking, leadership and communication skills. Serving as a chief judge for annual K-12 Speech and Drama contests at the Tanana Valley State Fair was a joy. Additionally, Marcia served in all the officer positions from club to council level. She was a two-term Council Governor for Yukon Alaska Council of Toastmasters.

Having many varied interests, she helped with the Yukon Quest and started the Pickle Ball Club in Fairbanks. She served on the Play N Learn board of directors and volunteered with scouting for both boys and girls as well as served as a sponsor with the Fairbanks Big Brothers and Big Sisters Program. For many years she volunteered and coordinated the ushers for FLOT, FDA, Sweet Adelines, and other performances. The Farthest North Bridge Club enjoyed her enthusiasm and appreciated her service as a board member and club president. She was active in Friend's Church, helping with the media, and also in Bethel Church where she assisted in Sunday school preparations. Marcia loved to dance and sing; she played ukulele and enjoyed yoga. Her smile and giggle were infectious.

Marcia was an eternal optimist. Her family and her friends were most important in her life. She believed you should live every day as if it were your last. That is exactly what she did, and she encouraged everyone around her to do the same. She is survived by her children, Brett and Jason Boyette, and her sister Sue and BIL Stephen Turchan, her brother Bill and SIL Jeanne London, and her adopted son, Kelly Lawson.

A joyful "sentimental journey" will be held virtually on Saturday, Oct. 24 from noon to 3 p.m. (Alaska Time). Friends of Marcia's who wish to participate can contact Jinlan Tomasic (907) 388-8018 or Patty Meritt (907) 474-0841. In lieu of flowers the family asks friends to consider making donations to The Youth Hockey Club of Fairbanks, Box 73630, Fairbanks, AK, 99708, to support children who might not otherwise be able to afford the necessary equipment.

