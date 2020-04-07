|
|
In the year of our Lord 2020, the humble spirit of Marcus Elmer Lambert rejoined the flock. Marc will carry on through his unforgettable stories. He was born on April 20, 1950, and lived his life in Fairbanks as a friend and father, a brother and a son. With all his heart he loved his daughter Tishica and his son Marcus Lucas. He embodied the loving force of his parents and his six siblings. He was always there to help his community and friends by bringing what means he could and his jovial spirit to any situation. Through his working life as an ironworker among a closed knit group of friends and newfound family he became a skillful and diligent part of the community.
Marc once said, "Life is long and hard; some people never get it." His stories carried humor and the light in life, but more deeply he expressed understanding of hardship and a comfort of flowing with life's twists and turns.
With love and respect Marc built a great many caskets for anyone who asked. The beauty and detail of his work reflected his dedication. His first words of advice for any given situation would be "do not panic" which is fitting to our current times. Also, "Listen to children and elders. Let people see you. Allow people feel comfortable to tell their story. And don't open a box of beer by the handle." He was a particular fan of informal sacrament. He would never fault a person, always accepting people for who they are. He traveled thousands of river miles, including every inch of the Yukon in Alaska. He hoped that those he loved would get to experience the beauty and meaning of the waters and hills he lived his entire life amidst.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marcus Fisk Lambert, Mother Rose Thomas Lambert, siblings Lorraine, Charles "Charley", Barbara L. Haggland, Ralph "Tommy", Caroline "Sam" Smith, and second wife Dena Turco. Marc survived by his daughter Tishica Caro, son Marcus Lucas Lambert, son-in-law Michael Caro, sister Frances Lambert, brother-in-law Wayne Jones, nephews William and Samuel Durdik, nieces Diedre Scharf, Sonya Wilson, and Jessica Lambert, sister-in-law Kellie Rieck, brothers-in-law S. Richard Baker, David Smith, Marty Scharf, mother of his children Mary E. Lambert, as well as many, many aunties, uncles and cousins in the Lord and Titus families of Nenana and Minto. He loved and treasured his friends Rodney "Hippy" Mitchel, George Holbert, Randy VanDyke, Dale Edie, Stanley Star, Patrick Isaascon, "Bob" Wiener, and countless others.
With all due respect, we will be hosting an online memorial for our beloved Marc Lambert through Zoom app and Gmail. We appreciate the community's support and understanding as we cannot honor Marc's wishes of hosting a riverside memorial at this time. We invite all those that would want to be a part of the memorial service to view the burial online this Tuesday April 7, 2020, at 1p.m. Follow the link below to download the Zoom app and access the live viewing. Please reach out to Crystal at [email protected] to access photos, online program and seek help with any and all questions.
Join Zoom Meeting at tinyurl.com/tayjam3.
Zoom Meeting ID: 718 610 871
Meeting Password: 163343
Marc was a kind and loving man with a good sense of humor. He will be missed.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 7, 2020