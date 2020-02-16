|
Margaret Hill Burchfield passed from this world to heaven on Feb. 10, 2020. Her children, family and friends will miss her, but know she is happy to be with her savior and to be rejoined with the love of her life William (Bill) Burchfield.
Margaret lived a full life and loved well. She and Bill lived many places. Settling for a time in Washington, Alaska, New Mexico, North Carolina and Missouri. They always made friends and had a welcoming home wherever they lived - even in their motorhome for a couple of years as they traveled the country.
She is survived by her brother, George Hill, and his wife, Mary; her children, Kathy (and Brian) Hughes, Helen Doner, and Will (and Terry) Burchfield; 13 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; as well as many honorary family members, and close friends.
Her family wishes to extend a special "thank you" to the caregivers and staff at Rainier Rehabilitation for taking such good care of her this past year.
A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Bonney Lake Church of the Nazarene.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local hospice agency - they are angels on Earth. Franciscan Hospice was wonderful support for Margaret and her family.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 16, 2020