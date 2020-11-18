Margaret Jane ("Tiny") Hall died peacefully in her home in Kodiak, Alaska, on Oct. 30, 2020. She was 101 years old at the time of her death, and had a long, remarkable, and wonderful life. She was born on June 15, 1919, in Minneapolis Minnesota, to Phyllis and Raymond Gray, and had two older sisters - Mary (Bamby) and Ann.



She graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1941 and taught school until 1945, when she married Hugh F. Hall, an Episcopal priest.



In 1948, Margaret and Father Hall moved to Wrangell, Alaska. They continued to reside in Alaska, living first in Wrangell (1948-1958), followed by Seward (1958-1962), then Ketchikan (1962-1969), and finally in Kodiak (1969 to present). She was well-loved and actively involved in all of the communities in which she lived. Some of her activities included participation on school boards, teaching, hospital auxiliaries, AAUW, membership on the University of Alaska Board of Regents, the Kodiak Senior Center, Baptist Mission Board, KARC, community theater and more. Most significantly her life revolved around the parish communities wherever she lived. She taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, played the organ, served on the altar guild and the vestry. She was loved and revered by the members of the congregations and the greater communities. Margaret was a significant and active supporter of the Episcopal Diocese of Alaska.



Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh (5/7/2009), and daughter, Margaret "Maggi" Arriola (6/11/2011). She is survived by five of her six children: Hugh Hall (Maureen), Belchertown, Massachussets; Susan Hall-Marley (Peter) North Hollywood, California; Daniel Hall (Stephanie), Juneau, Alaska; Melissa Schille (Jeff), S. St. Paul, Minnesota; and Mary Mohlman (Stan) Hastings, Nebraska. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Of course, she is survived by countless individuals and families whose lives were enriched by her.



Because of Covid19-related restrictions on travel and gatherings, Margaret's funeral and burial took place on Nov. 10, 2020, at St. James the Fisherman Episcopal Church in Kodiak and was limited to her five children and clergy. The family regrets that the service could not be attended by more people, but they are pleased to let everyone know that the service has been recorded and can be viewed at youtu.be/OaCGdkG3WdI.



The family is sincerely grateful to everyone for the compassion, thoughts and prayers, and wonderful food! Margaret's wish was that any gifts or contributions in her honor be sent to St. James the Fisherman Episcopal Church, Senior Citizens of Kodiak, or Hospice of Kodiak. Condolences to the family may be sent to: The Hall Family, Box 1916, Kodiak, AK, 99615.





