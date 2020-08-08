Margaret Patrick

Margaret M. Williams Patrick. age 89, died at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital in Fairbanks with her son Dexter Williams and niece Nancy David by her side due to her Alzheimer's and illness. She was born Dec. 9, 1930 to George and Bessie Nollner in Galena, Alaska, and raised by Bessie's sister Agnes Jimmie and her husband Little Jimmy after her father died when she was 5 months old. Margaret was raised in Galena and spent a lot of time as a child with her parents at their campsite on Bear Creek, living the traditional Athabascan lifestyle, picking berries, hunting, trapping and fishing. She loved to canoe in the lakes there from a young age and travel by dog team in the winter months. Even though she was younger than her sister Minnie, they would tell how, during high water, Minnie was born on a raft at Bear Creek. When they both lived in Fairbanks with family of their own, they would go moose hunting together and have more stories to share.

Margaret met and married Water Williams in Galena and they had eight children. In 1958 they moved to Oakland, California, not far from her sister Marion Baker. After a few years the family moved back to Alaska to Fairbanks. After the Fairbanks flood of 1967, Margaret moved back to Galena and divorced Walter. There she purchased her home and started driving the school children to school in a van. She met Dan Patrick in Galena and they married on Dec. 31, 1968. Together they purchased the first "Yellow" school bus that Dan enjoyed driving the children to and from school and to school activities for years. They built a two-story log home in early 1970s and also a large "Bus Barn" for the cold winter months. Margaret and Dan became distributors for Rupp snowmachines and managed the Standard Oil Company in Galena. In mid 1970s they purchased the electric company and ran the M&D Enterprise for years for the city of Galena. They also built a cabin on Bear Creek where Margaret was raised and where her parents had their cabin. She loved spending time at their cabin on Bear Creek and so enjoyed that her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren spent almost a month there with her and Dan one moose season.

Margaret enjoyed boating, moose hunting, fishing and trapping. She was skilled in knitting, sewing and making parkas, fur hats and did beautiful beading on moose hide for slippers, gloves and mukluks. She loved growing vegetables and flowers in her garden and green house. Her family remembers her great cooking of thick moose and fish steaks. She would help her husband clear a trail to their cabin so the moose would follow the trail to their door. They would share the moose they dried, canned and froze with family. Margaret had a fishing license for their fish wheel for a number of years, catching, drying, canning and freezing salmon and sharing it with family.

Margaret and her husband Dan, joined the "snowbirds" for a few years in the winter months and purchased a home living in Washington state to be near his father, Voris "Pat" Patrick until Pat's passing. They purchased a home in Fairbanks in 2007 and spent their time between Galena, Fairbanks and Bear Creek.

In May 2018, Dan became ill and with Margaret's dementia and onset Alzheimer's they moved to the Yukon Koyukuk Elders Assisted Living Facilities in Galena. Her husband Dan of 52 years died there on April 3, 2020. She missed her Dan and worried about him if he is not in their room and did not know where he is. Margaret had hip surgery on June 21, two months ago, after a fall and did not fully recover from it.

Margaret is survived by her children, Norma Culliton of Fairbanks, Rosie (Dave) Cassou of California, Ruth Williams of Fairbanks, Melvin (Freda) Williams of Galena, Dexter (Kim) Williams of Anchorage, Gary Williams of Fairbanks, Ruth (Bernhard) Schmidtner of Germany and James (Tina) Patrick of Germany; her brothers, Thomas (Susie) Wholecheese of Fairbanks, Larry Wholecheese of Galena, Archie Wholecheese of Galena; her sisters, Maudrey (Eddie) Vent of Galena, Joyce (Larry) Hausmann of Galena, Pearl Southman of Texas, Josephine (Harold) Semekan of Fairbanks; her sisters-in-law, Edith Nollner and Ruthie Williams of Fairbanks, 17 grandchildren and 25 great-children and numerous nieces and nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Little Jimmy and Agnes Jimmie; her husband, Dan Patrick; daughter, Annie Cutter along with her husband Joe; son Terry Williams; grandchildren, Marvin Williams and Margaret Wallner; two great-grandchildren, David "DJ" Upcraft and Rosie "Meriah" Upcraft; her brothers, Christopher Nollner, Joseph Wholecheese, Basil Wholecheese, Claude Wholecheese, Walter Wholecheese, Roy John Wholecheese, and Francis Williams; and her sisters, Marion Baker Owens, Jenny Silas, Jean Agnes, Ruth, Eleanor Bryant, Jean Jenkins and Minnie Robertson.

There was a funeral service Sunday, Aug. 2, at 2 p.m. at Chapel of Chimes, with Father Kuffell. Margaret was flown to Galena for burial, Aug. 5, next to her Danny Patrick and children and grandson. A Celebration of Life for both Dan and Margaret Patrick is planned for the summer of 2021.

