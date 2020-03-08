|
Margaret Ruth Meier (Henning), 82, died Feb. 11, 2020. Margaret was born April 23, 1937, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Clarence and Norma Henning. She graduated from Columbia Nursing School, and married Norbert Meier Sept. 14, 1957. Margaret served as pastor's wife and missionary in Billings, Montana; Tokyo, Japan; Fairbanks; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Kumba, Cameroon. She worked as a registered nurse at Lyngblomsten and Comforts of Home nursing homes. Everywhere her servant's heart personified her love for Jesus and demonstrated 1 John 3:18, "Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth."
Margaret was preceded in death by husband of 58 years, Norbert; and brother John Henning. She is survived by brother Tom Henning (Elaine), of New Ulm; children Jeneane Powers (Steve), of Fairbanks, Karen Meyerhofer (Rick), of Wasilla, Lori Malnes (Dave) Meridian, of Idaho, Ronald Meier (Marni) of Palmer; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church on March 28 at 1 p.m., everloved.com/life-of/margaret-ruth-meier.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Mar. 8, 2020