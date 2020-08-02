Former Fairbanks resident Margie Thomas died on April 25 at her home in Tallahassee, Florida. Margie was born in Garrett, Indiana, but moved with her family to Orlando, Florida, at an early age.

Margie earned a BA from Florida State University, an MLS from Columbia University, and a PhD from Florida State University. After receiving her master's degree, she and a friend drove from New York to Fairbanks, arriving in 1966. While in Fairbanks, Margie worked at Ft. Richardson, the Rasmuson Library, and West Valley High School. She was a past president of the Alaska Library Association.

After leaving Fairbanks in 1990, Margie worked for Newsbank. In 1995, she returned to Florida State University to earn her doctorate. She then joined the faculty at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, where she remained until her retirement.

Margie was truly a wonderful, caring friend. She was an exceptional cook and loved entertaining friends and colleagues. She was a voracious reader and had a wide variety of interests, a quick mind and a ready laugh. She was loved by her many friends and will be greatly missed.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents, Maxine (Weimer) Klink and Wilbur Klink, as well as her brother, Von Klink. Margie's ashes were placed, next to those of her brother Von, at the Holy Comforter Episcopal Church in Tallahassee.

For those wishing to leave a remembrance for Margie, a donation may be made to the Alaska Library Association, P.O. Box 81084, Fairbanks, AK 99708.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store