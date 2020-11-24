Mari Janet Tifental, a truly happy soul, joined her father, Zigfred, in heaven on Oct. 31, 2020. She is at rest after having struggled with prolonged health issues.

Mari was born Jan. 14, 1958, in Washington, D.C., to her loving parents, Zigfred and Kazuko Tifental. When Mari was 12, she and her two younger siblings, Walter and Lisa, moved with their parents to Fairbanks, Alaska. Mari graduated from Main Junior High and was a resident with Fairbanks Resource Agency until her family moved to Anchorage in 1994. In Anchorage, she found her second family with Hope Community Resource Agency.

Mari was known as "the sunshine girl" to her friends due to her warm positivity, having a compliment for anyone she met and her amazing ability to smile in any circumstance. Mari loved riding horses, traveling, spending time with her friends, coloring, and was never seen without a headband or two.

Mari is survived by her mother, Kazuko; sister, Lisa; brother, Walter, and his wife, Sue; her nieces and nephew, Amanda, Emilia, Hana and AJ; her house mom, Nancy Parliament; and roommates, Audra, Jennifer and Carrie.

