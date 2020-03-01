Home

Maria Angelica Clark


1953 - 2020
Maria Angelica Clark Obituary
Maria Angelica Clark 

Maria Angelica Clark died Feb. 11, 2020, at her home in Fairbanks.  A memorial service for Maria will take place on March 7 at 1 p.m. at Journey Christian Church, 1201 Hoselton Road, Fairbanks. A visitation will take place on March 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Blanchard Family Funeral Home, 611 Noble St., Fairbanks.
Maria was born in Mulchen, Chile, on June 4, 1953. She came to the United States in 1971 as a foreign exchange student with the Dorwin and Barbara Baker family of Clinton, Illinois. Maria attended Lincoln Christian College, Lincoln, Illinois, where she met her husband, Thomas Clark of Medaryville, Indiana. Thomas and Maria were married in Clinton on May 24, 1975. 
They served as missionaries in Concepcion, Chile, from 1976 to 1981, afterwards returning to Lincoln for further studies, where Maria received her Bachelor's Degree in Church Growth and World Missions in 1984. The family lived in Carbondale, Illinois for nine years, where a stillborn daughter, Sarah Maria, is buried.
They continued to live in Illinois until 1997, when they moved to Fairbanks.  In 2001, they purchased Northland Hearing, a hearing aid clinic. Maria and her sons worked for 19 years and grew the business to a successful practice. Maria loved her patients, and continued passionately working with them until the time of her death.
Maria was a member of Church of the Redeemer Anglican Church in Fairbanks. 
Maria is survived by her husband Thomas, of Fairbanks, and five sons, Stephen, of Huntington, New York, James, of Roanoke, Virginia, Philip, of Austin, Texas, Isaac, of Greeley, Colorado, and Josiah, of Salt Lake City, Utah.  She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, who live in New York, Virginia and Colorado; and eight brothers and sisters, all of whom reside in Chile. Maria was preceded in death by her parents, Ismael Leiva and Maria Munoz of Talca, Chile.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made to Love, INC at loveincfairbanks.org. 
Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints,  Psalm 116:15.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Mar. 1, 2020
