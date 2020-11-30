1/1
Maria (Gomez) Castillo
1938 - 2020
On Oct. 12, 2020, our beloved mother Maria Castillo lost her four-year battle with cancer.
Maria was born Sept. 9, 1938, in San Antonio, Texas, to Francisco and Ramona Gomez. She was the oldest of her sisters, Connie, Teresa and half-sister Grace.
Maria was raised in Pleasanton, Texas, by her grandmother after both her parents died. She married John Castillo and moved to Alaska in 1964. Maria had four sons, Roland, Michael, John and Jason Castillo. Maria was a loving mother and sister, and a kind and thoughtful aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Maria is preceded in death by her parents, her husband John, sons Michael and John and sister Grace. She is survived by and will be greatly missed by sons Roland and Jason, sisters Connie and Teresa, nephews Ronnie, Mick, David, and Joe, and nieces Rachel and Djenadi.
Maria is laid to rest at Dixon Military Cemetery in Sacramento, California.
The family thanks everyone for all the calls, cards and hugs.

Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 30, 2020.
