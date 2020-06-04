Marian Baker Owens, age 92, died May 29, 2020, from cancer at her home, with her loving family members by her side. She was the first born to George Nollner and Bessie Sprunger in Ruby, Alaska, in a little white house by the school house (as she loved to say) on Nov. 28, 1927. Marian worked in Galena as a baker and cook, and also at the Post Office. Marian was the oldest of George and Bessie's four children, along with Jenny Silas, Christopher Nollner and Margaret (Williams) Patrick. Her father George went through the ice with his dog team on the Yukon River in May 1931. Bessie later married Earl Wholecheese and had 17 more children.

Marian met Walter Baker in Galena, Alaska, where he was stationed at the airbase. Walter swept Marian off of her feet, and they were married soon after. After they were married they moved to Fairbanks with Stuart and Clayton and then onto California. There they raised Stuart, Clayton, Larry, Delores, Walter Jr., and David in Vallejo, California. They moved back up to Fairbanks, Alaska, in 1960 and Danny, the youngest, was born in Fairbanks. Walter was a teamsters union member. Marion's husband, Walter was killed in an accident at his place of work. She continued raising her children in Fairbanks and was a professional seamstress. She was known for the parkas and her many outfits she sewed.

She met then married Dale Owens on Dec. 31, 1988 and they made their home in North Pole then moved to Ninilchik, AK. After Dale died, she moved back to Fairbanks to be near her children and family.

Marian is survived by her children: sons, Stuart Baker, of Fairbanks, Larry Baker, of Ninilchik, Walter Baker Jr., David Baker, of North Pole, and Danny Baker, of North Pole, and her daughter, Delores Baker, of Fairbanks; her brothers, Thomas (Susie) Wholecheese, of Fairbanks, Larry Wholecheese, of Galena, Archie Wholecheese, of Galena; her sisters, Margaret Williams Patrick, of Galena, Maudrey Vent, of Galena, Joyce Hausmann, of Galena, Pearl Southman, of Texas, Josephine Semekan, of Fairbanks, and sister-in-law Edith Nollner, of Fairbanks; and five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents, George Nollner and Bessie Nollner Wholecheese; husbands Walter Baker and Dale Owens; her son, Clayton Baker; her brothers, Christopher Nollner, Joseph Wholecheese, Basil Wholecheese, Claude Wholecheese, Walter Wholecheese, Roy John Wholecheese and Francis Williams; her sisters, Jenny Silas, Jean Agnes, Ruth, Eleanor Bryant and Jean Jenkins, Minnie Robertson; her daughter-in-law, Lorriane Baker; and her brothers-in-law, Walter Williams, Daniel Patrick and George Jenkins.

Marian's service will start out at the American Legion (at 129 First Ave. in Fairbanks) on June 6 at 1 p.m. followed by burial at Birch Hill Cemetery at 2 p.m. followed immediately by a celebration of life back at the American Legion.

