Marian Hoffman
1924-2020
Marian E. (Emig) Hoffman passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 23, in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Born in York County, Pennsylvania, in 1924, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Eleanor Susan (Blessing) Emig. She was preceded in death by her husband, the Reverend Alton F. Hoffman; sons, Randall and Philip Hoffman; and grandson Erik Hoffman.
Marian was raised in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Moravian College. In addition to living and making friendships in various communities in Pennsylvania and Connecticut, she fulfilled her late life wanderlust by residing for many years in Santa Rosa, California, Fairbanks, Alaska, and finally Wilmington, North Carolina.
Left to cherish her memory are daughter Judy Gustafson (Jan) of Wilmington, North Carolina; sons Dennis Hoffman (Barb) of Tucson, Arizona, Tom Hoffman (Marge) of Huntington, Indiana, and Lee Hoffman (Ruth) of Vernon, Connecticut. Surviving grandchildren are Laura and Karen Hoffman, Heather and Sara Hoffman as well as Amy and Josh Gustafson. Marian was blessed with six great-grandchildren. Marian also is survived by sister-in-law Ruth Newhard (Kenneth) of Allentown, Pennsylvania, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC, 28401.

Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 1, 2020.
