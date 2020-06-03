Marian Owens Baker
On May 29, 2020 Marian Owens Baker, age 92, of North Pole passed away with her loving family at her side. She will be greatly missed by all those that knew her. Marian's Service will be on Saturday, June 6 at the American Legion at 129 First Ave at 1 p.m., with burial at Birch Hill Cemetery at 2 p.m. followed immediately by a Celebration of Life back at the American Legion. Online condolences may be made at blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily News-Miner on Jun. 3, 2020.
