Marion Baker, born April 22, 1933, passed away on Jan. 18, 2020, in San Diego, California. She was 86 years old.
She was born and raised in Widnes, England, and in 1950 she met Robert (Bob) Baker, who was a member of the United States Air Force. They married and she traveled with him from England to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, to Casablanca, Morocco, to Eielson Air Force Base and to Larson Air Force Base in Washington state.
When he retired in 1964, they moved back to Fairbanks, which was their home for over 50 years. She worked at and retired from Golden Valley Electric Association, where she made many life-long friends. Bob was the love of her life and they shared a passion for golf, both being members of the Chena Bend Golf Association and both scoring multiple holes-in-one.
Marion was the first woman to solo an aircraft at the Eielson AFB Aero Club in the early 1960s. She accompanied Bob on hunting trips during which they would bag and pack out the family's annual supply of moose meat. Marion had a great sense of humor and enjoyed socializing with family and friends.
Although Fairbanks was always home, due to health issues, Marion remained in California for the final years of her life, to be close to family. Marion is survived by her three daughters, Darles Wilde, Linda Millimaki, and Roberta Mattice, two sons-in-law, Ralph Wilde and Bruce Millimaki, six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and through them she leaves a legacy of love of family and friends. Marion was predeceased by her husband, Bob, daughter, Oveta and grandson, Kevin. Interment at Miramar National Cemetary in San Diego, California.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jan. 29, 2020