Marion
Peter-Ginnis
Our precious sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and sister-in-law Marion Peter-Ginnis joined her parents and brothers and little sister in heaven on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, surrounded by her close friends at Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage. Marion was born April 11, 1951, and raised in Fort Yukon. She attended Fort Yukon School leaving behind many long time classmates who she grew up with enjoying her school days in Fort Yukon and the long summer days. She was grounded in her culture as a proud Gwich'in Athabascan and spoke the Gwich'in native dialect language fluently. She is tribal member of Gwichyaa Zhee Gwich'in Tribal Government, shareholder of Gwitchyaa Zhee Village Corporation and Doyon Limited, Regional Corporation. She was baptized at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Fort Yukon. Her late parents are Agnes Peter and Charlie Peter, Gwich'in Fiddler from Fort Yukon. They lived a subsistence lifestyle while residing in Fort Yukon known for the abundance of moose and king salmon. She leaves behind many relatives throughout the Yukon Flats region. Marion is survived by her children, Julie Anne Lee, of in Gig Harbor, Washington, Trinette Waters, of Torrance, California, and Carlos, Henry and Robert Lee; and her brothers, Melvin Roberts, Tommy Peter and Larry Peter, of Alaska. She cherished her children near and far and all her precious grandchildren. God has taken an angel home.
We will miss her big hugs and smile and laughter and her many thoughtful and comical comments. She was preceded in death by her parents, Agnes and Charlie Peter; her brothers, Stanley, Wilfred and Gordon; little sister, Mildred; husband, Levi Ginnis Sr.; her grandpa, Elijah John; aunts, Alice Smoke, Clara James; uncles, Walter John, Neil John, Titus John, Tommy John and Joe Peter. She is also survived by her children and grandchildren, her brothers, many cousins, as well as brother-in-law Steve Ginnis and wife Bonnie and children; and sister-in-law Margaret Craft and children. Funeral service will be held at Chief David Salmon Tribal Hall Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, with visitation at 11 a.m. and funeral service at noon with burial at Birch Hill Cemetery, immediately followed by potlatch at tribal hall. The family thanks everyone for their prayers and support. God bless you all.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 14, 2020