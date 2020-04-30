|
Marjorie "Marge" G. Huntsman passed away suddenly of cancer on April 21, 2020, at home surrounded by family and friends. She was 77 years old. In 1967, through her job, she transferred to Alaska, where she met Henry (Cole) Huntsman. They were married in 1968. In 1969 they moved to Healy, Alaska, where they lived for 30 years and raised three daughters. While living in Healy, Marge worked for USPS and the Alaska Court System. In 1989, she retired for the first of three times and moved to Anchorage. For the next 30 years, she lived in Anchorage and Las Vegas. She had many interests including ceramics, travel, ancient history, bingo, and movies about space and time travel. However, her two main lifelong passions were baseball and astronomy. She loved the Pittsburgh Pirates and loved to hate the Yankees. She watched and read anything to do with astronomy, particularly from Carl Sagan and Stephen Hawking and would spend hours talking about black holes and supernovas.
Marge is survived by her daughters, Sherri Forrest, Shirley Caruthers and Darlene Hopkins; her grandkids Christopher Harris (Alex), Erik Huntsman and Makenna Leguizamo (Nathan); and step-mother Sylvia Smith.
"A still more glorious dawn awaits. Not a sunrise, but a galaxy rise. A morning filled with 400 billion suns." - Carl Sagan
Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 30, 2020