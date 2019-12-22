Home

Marjorie Holt, 74, left this earth entirely too soon on Dec. 15, 2019.
She was born in Earle, Arkansas, in August 1945. Marjorie moved to Alaska in 1976, after serving with the Red Cross and USO during the Vietnam War. She worked as a laborer for the Alaska Pipeline and then as a waitress at the Travelers Inn.
For the past 30-plus years, Marjorie worked for Alaska Housing Finance. She was a voracious reader and loved writing poetry and short stories. She had countless hobbies and touched many lives.
Marjorie is survived by her only son, Kiely Koeppen (Chelly), and three grandchildren.
Marjorie found joy and comfort in her furry companions, so in lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Fairbanks Animal Shelter Fund. Checks should be made payable to the fund can be sent to PO Box 72120, Fairbanks, AK 99707, or online at www.fairbanksanimalshelterfund.org.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 22, 2019
