Mark Lewis James, 47, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 14, 2020, at home in Arctic Village.

Mark was born on Jan. 8, 1973, in Fort Wainwright Army hospital to Sarah A. James and Patrick Butler. He was a happy baby who brought so much joy to his parents. He grew up mainly in Arctic Village raised by his single mother in the Neets'aii traditional way of life out on the land and also sometimes with his Butler family. He loves his country and his Neets'aii tribal Gwich'in way of life.

Mark is a beautiful, brilliant soul. His mom always tells him he's got three beautiful countries and three beautiful people - Neets'aii, Chukchansi Indians of California from Coarsegold/Yosemite area, and Irish.

When he was nine, Mark first went on a sheep hunting crew with his mother and later a couple more times into the mountains. He loves hunting sheep and his favorite food is sheep. As a boy, he was one of the original Neets'aii traditional dancers. As a young man in Arctic Village, Mark loved his work on a wildland fire crew.

Mark Lewis was a kind and gentle soul who was always willing to give a helpful hand to anyone in need, always a hard worker, and very strong. He loved children and he loved dogs. In the community, Mark was known as the water man. Even though Mark suffered sometimes from mental imbalance problems, he always helped Elders and single parents to pack water, cut and haul wood, ride people, and run errands in the community. He will be greatly missed by his friends, Elders, and everyone he always checked on. Mark took good care of his mom, Sarah, and he was her pride and joy. Together they traveled to California, Arizona, New Mexico, New York and other states several times to visit family and friends, and for healing.

Mark is preceded in death by his father, Patrick Butler; grandparents James and Myrtle Butler and grandparents Ezias and Martha (Tritt) James; aunts and uncles, Nena Russell, Dorothy and Abraham John, Albert James, Edward James and Marion James; cousins, John S. John, Cora (Jim) Christian, Brian John, Annie James; and godfather Freddie Martinez.

Mark leaves behind his mother, Sarah James; uncles and aunts, William 'Oluu' Tritt, Gideon James, and Lillian and Jerry Garnett; cousins, Louie John, Marion (Charlie Swaney), Marie (Harvey) Willoya, Yolana John, Jerrilyn (Efrain) Rangel, Abraham "Pin" John Jr., Martha Russell, Joyce John, James John, Jonathon John, Lemmitt Ross, Mariah Wiehl, Mike Garnett, Brandon Garnett, Tonya Garnett and Dana Goodbear; godmother, Bertha Ross; godchildren, Hailey Jo Erick, David Panigeo and Ahtsin Erick; his father's twin sister, Aunt Patricia Eames; Uncles Eddy (Nancy) Butler, James (Kathy) Butler and Danny (Jerry) Butler; brother, Sam Butler; and Kim (Sam) Lawhon, Veronica, Derrick and many other cousins and relatives in the Butler family.

The memorial service and funeral was led by Bishop Mark Lattime in Arctic Village at Bishop Rowe Chapel on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

In memory of Mark, we ask people to do an act of kindness, visit an Elder, pack in wood for someone, do a chore for someone in need. We love you all and don't want anyone to get sick, so wear your mask, social distance, and avoid crowds.

Arrangements are entrusted to Fairbanks Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store