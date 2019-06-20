Resources More Obituaries for Marlene Bell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marlene Sexton Bell

Her good friends Steve Mitchell and Paul Quist wrote an obituary that was published soon after her death in the News-Miner. Following that publication and while looking through, as Marlene would have said, "boring legal documents" at her Palm Springs home, her friend Julia Quist found a card envelope that she had written on both sides a draft of her obituary probably in 2012.

Marlene Bell's obituary as written by Marlene:

"Born in Minnesota in 1933 and raised there then to the West Coast.

"I came to Alaska in 1959 to marry Jack Sexton, whom I had met as an airline stewardess in Minnesota on a layover. Later, Jack stowed away in a PanAm jet from Alaska to propose when I was working as a legal secretary in Minneapolis. We divorced a few years later and remained best of friends till his death.

"In 1973, I married the love of my life, Jim Bell, whom I met while working at the Palace Saloon in 1967, performing as a can can girl. We spent our time together in our tiny home in Graehl, and our home in Palm Springs.

"Survived by my sisters Sherrell (Jim) Newton and family, Bonnie (Marv) Stormo and family who came to my aid through difficult times; Jim Bell's brothers Tom (Bev) and family, Dan (Nancy) and family, and the many members of Jack Sexton's family who said, 'You can't divorce Jack Sexton's relatives'; by my Greek sister by another mother who I have tried to convince to no avail that "no" is a complete sentence; my godchildren Justin and Sarah Mitchell; and my god(less)children Zoe and Cree Quist.

"Armed with only a high school education, I managed to write an award winning children's play and helped found the FDA's Children's Theater. I have always loved to create and perform, and loved table and card games. These loves of mine led to accomplishments that I am proud of, a Bridge Championship, doll and mask making, award winning acting, directing, being a costumer for local productions and a mediocre painter. I am proud of my ability to recall memorable stories. But the love that I am most proud of is my love of Jim Bell and our 36 year marriage.

"I leave behind an incredible number of people that I proudly call my friends, who are happily too many to mention. You know who you are.

"I would like to thank Fairbanks and its people (my generation) for giving a place a young woman with a high school education to have such a wonderful life. Nowhere else could I have more adventures and success in so many enterprises. As the Chinese proverb says, 'May you live in interesting times.' That, I did.

- Farewell."

Please join us at 5 p.m. June 22 at the Fairbanks Drama Association (Hap Ryder Riverfront Theater) 1852 Second Ave., Fairbanks, AK 99701 to help celebrate Marlene's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the scholarship fund of her beloved goddaughter Sarah Mitchell who preceded her in death.

Sarah E. Mitchell Scholarship Fund, Denali State Bank, Savings. Published in Daily News-Miner on June 20, 2019