Resources More Obituaries for Martin Thies Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Martin Bennett Thies

1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers On May 25, 2019, Alaska pioneer Martin Bennett Thies (Marty), passed away peacefully in his sleep at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle with his two beloved children by his side. Marty was born in Fairbanks to Donald and Betty Thies on July 15, 1959, the year Alaska became a state. He was the second-youngest of five siblings. He attended grade school at Joy Elementary, middle school at Main Junior High and graduated from Lathrop High School in the Class of '77.

In 1986, Marty met Angela George, and they were married that same year. His daughter, Marie, was born in 1987, and two years later, in 1989, his son, Donald W. Thies II, was born and named after his grandfather.

In his early years, Marty enjoyed spending much time hunting, boating and fishing at the family cabin on the upper Chena River. He enjoyed traveling, concerts and hanging out with the boys. Marty began his roofing career just out of high school at A & A Roofing Co., where he was employed for 22 years. He worked for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District for several years. For the past 10 years, and at the time of his passing, he was employed by the state of Alaska at Alaska Housing Finance Corp.

Marty was a member of the Pioneers of Alaska Igloo No. 4. He was hard-working, intelligent, a jack of all trades and master of many. He was known for his humor, storytelling, ability to entertain and make a crowd laugh. Anywhere you would see a Miller Lite can hanging in a tree was a sign that Marty had been there. Most important of all, Marty was a dedicated father, who loved his children deeply. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. He will be laid to rest at Birch Hill Cemetery next to his parents, grandparents and other family members.

Marty was preceded in death by his father, Donald W. Thies; his mother, Betty Thies; his sister-in-law, Martha Thies; paternal grandparents, William and Clara Thies; and maternal grandparents, Ben and Emily Potter. He is survived by his daughter, Marie Thies; son, Donald W. Thies II; mother of his children, Angela Thies; his brothers, William Thies and Richard Thies; his sisters, Donna Brewer (Bill) and Debra Foster (Martin); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held but the date and time are unknown at this time. Please send your contact information to [email protected] and you will be updated regarding services. We also encourage anyone to submit pictures or stories of Marty you may have. Published in Daily News-Miner on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries