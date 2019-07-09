Resources More Obituaries for Martin Keep-Barnes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Martin Edward "Ed" Keep-Barnes

1954 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Martin Edward "Ed" Keep-Barnes died Sunday, July 7, after a two-year walk on the pancreatic cancer road. He was 64.

Ed was born on Dec. 13, 1954, in Munich, Germany, the son of a soldier. He was the fourth of the five Barnes orphans who were cast adrift in 1964 after their parents, Lindel and Audrey, were killed by a drunk driver. He and his brothers and sisters created a life raft of support that carried them through their lives.

Ed dreamed of coming to Alaska throughout his childhood. He was drawn to the wilderness and enchanted with the promise of the North. In 1980, he followed his dream by becoming a teacher in Quinagak. In 1981, he was joined by his wife, Annie, who had no other dream than to be by his side. The two of them taught in Kipnuk, Clark's Point and Levelock before settling themselves, his 20 sled dogs and their toddler Jai in a log cabin in Salcha in 1989. Jai was followed a few years later by Eli.

Ed was a friend to children all his life. When he was 16, he hitchhiked from Eagle Point in Southern Oregon to the Oregon Coast to volunteer at Camp Easter Seals. Annie and Ed met while he was directing the Big Brother/Big Sister Program at Oregon College of Education. He worked as a relief foster parent for disabled children and was a camp counselor for the YMCA. During a long teaching career, mostly as a fourth grade teacher, he taught children to read and compute, but also to sing silly songs while he played the banjo and how to deliver a punchline at the end of a joke. He entertained his students with complex and increasingly silly stories while they ate their lunches. Nieces and Nephews spent months in his home; several foster children spent years. One child, Billy Kozevnikoff, stayed on and became his late-in-life son.

Ed was a volunteer medic for Salcha Rescue Inc. for nearly 15 years. He ended his tenure there as chief. He loved Salcha and the people in his community. The soundtrack of his own children's childhood was the sound of the emergency toner going off in the night. He was happy to assist those in need and still get up in the morning to teach Salcha's children. He was well loved because of it. Though Ed was known in his community as a teacher, dog musher, Salcha Rescue medic, banjo player, peony farmer and friend, he was most pleased to be a husband and father. His favorite word was, "Daddy" and later, "Grandpa."

He is survived by his sons, Jai, Eli (with daughter-in-law Zienna and granddaughter, Paisley) and Billy who received his gift of love, his spirit of play and his love of adventure. He leaves his Annie, who thanked God every day that she walked into Big Brother/Big Sister to volunteer. His brothers, Gary Barnes and David Barnes and sisters, Gail Tatone and Linda Ianantuano remain behind. He leaves an empty place beside his dearest friends, Tom and Diane Hansen and Steve and Cheryl McDonough and their families.

Ed was a man of deep, quiet faith in God. He was confident of his place in heaven and was unafraid of death. He accepted his cancer diagnosis with equanimity, courage and a smile. He never said, "Why me?" When others would say it to him, he replied, "Why not me?" The family is deeply grateful to Doctor Peter Marshall, ally and great friend, for his wisdom, love and friendship. We are grateful as well to Dr. Jacquie Cox and the amazing nurses at the J. Michael Carroll Cancer Center and to Hospice of the Tanana Valley for making it possible for Ed to die with dignity on his farm in Salcha, surrounded by his loved ones. We also thank the Salcha community who have sustained us with love, prayer and meals on this road. The spirit of Alaska is alive here.

There will be a memorial service on Ed's farm in Salcha, officiated by Father Kaspar Mallavarapu of Saint Raphael's Catholic Church at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, with fellowship and conversation until 9 p.m. Bring a chair and a dessert to share. The Holy Spirit will already be there. Published in Daily News-Miner on July 9, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.