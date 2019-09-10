|
|
Martin (Marty) F. Burks passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 31, 2019, in Fairbanks. The Lord called Martin to be with him so that he could be fulfilled among all the other angels in his family that have gone before him. He is surrounded by peace and comfort.
Martin was born on Nov. 22, 1988, to Rodger and Marie Burks. Martin was a 2007 graduate of Lathrop High School. He also attended Denali Elementary School and Ryan Jr. High.
Martin started working for his family-owned business, Aurora Builders, as soon as he could hold a hammer. From there he ventured off to becoming an expert heavy equipment operator. He worked locally for Bloom Enterprise, Local 71, and Worry Free Alaska, just to mention a few. All his employers became impressed with his meticulousness. Martin had the gift of learning quickly, particularly in the mechanical areas.
Martin was known to work hard and play hard. He took any challenge to the extreme. He took pride in the outfits he wore. He will be remembered wearing his Carhartts with matching hats, his hoodie sweatshirts, wearing his Oakley hat sideways with sunglasses, swimsuits, dress shirts and ties, hockey gear and ski outfits. No matter what he was wearing, he almost always had that contagious Burks smile.
His family and friends remember him in his happiest moments, spending time with them at the family cabin on Harding Lake, where he built his first tree fort with his older brothers Rodger and Josh, "lake-jumping' with his BMX bike off a homemade half-pipe, water-skiing, and his absolute favorite: showing off and trying new tricks while wake-boarding.
He spent hours standing around the campfire, reminiscing about the numerous adventures with his family and friends he had at the lake. He took pride in having his tackle box stocked to the max with any lure he might need to go fishing. Snowmachines and water crafts were his favorite toys.
Martin will be severely missed by his mother and father, Rodger and Marie Burks, his older brothers, Rodger and Josh, and his only sister (Sista)-in-law, Megan. He treasured his relationship with his "best friend" (twin brother) Kenny. They loved, they fought, they prayed for each other. They could never figure out whose clothes they were really wearing. If you wanted to know where one of them was, or what they were doing, you could always ask the other and they almost always knew the answer. Jade, Piper and Bentley, nieces and nephew, were loves of his life. They always brought hugs and huge smiles to him.
Martin is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins whom he had many happy and fond memories with.
Martin is now laying peacefully surrounded by his family angels that have gone before him. His grandparents Audrey and Shird (Jr.) Burks, and Ann and Frank Kauffman.
A viewing for family and friends is scheduled 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Fairbanks Funeral Home, 3704 Erickson Ave. A celebration of life for family and friends is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Aurora Pointe Activity Center, 570 Funk Road.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be sent to Fairbanks Community Food Bank.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Sept. 10, 2019