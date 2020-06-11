Martin J. Hall, age 82, of Fairbanks, passed away on May 9, 2020.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Northern Lights Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at Blanchardfamily.
funeralhome.com.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Northern Lights Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at Blanchardfamily.
funeralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jun. 11, 2020.