|
|
On Friday, May 1, 2020, Martin J. Hall died peacefully in his own home, ending his well-lived life's journey. Marty was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on Dec. 25, 1937, to Oscar Hall and Barbara Evelyn Zehrer. The family moved to California in 1944, and Marty returned to Connecticut to attend high school at Promfret Academy in Pomfret, Connecticut.
Aviation was his passion. Marty joined the Navy in 1955, and was involved in line maintenance and inspection of numerous types of aircraft. From 1962 to 1971 he served as Flight Engineer of EC-121 and C-130 aircraft and was also Plane Captain of C-54 and SA-16 aircraft, accumulating 9,000-plus hours. When he wasn't flying, Marty was performing maintenance and inspection duties on aircraft. Also during this time, Marty married the light of his life, Margaret Elgar Gilpin, in Olney, Maryland, on Dec. 20, 1969. From 1971 to 1975 he served as Assistant Division Officer and Quality Assurance Director at NAS Alameda, California, with the rank of Petty Officer First Class, where he tested and repaired engine and fuel system components. Marty retired from the Navy in 1975, after serving 20 years and one day and having been stationed all over the world including Japan, Vietnam and his beloved Alaska.
After retiring from the Navy, Marty continued his fine work of trouble-shooting, inspection and repair of engines and airframes for SIS-Q Flying Service, Great Northern Airlines, Pacific Alaska Airlines, and StratoLift, Inc, prior to settling in with Everts Air Fuel in 1996, where he held the position of Director of Maintenance on C-46 and DC-6 aircraft for many years. Marty was one of a handful of men responsible for the success of the Everts businesses. His old-school dedication towards the business mirrored that of his service to our country, and, incredibly, he contributed right up to his passing.
Fulfillment of Marty's childhood dream of moving to Alaska brought him much joy, from his excursions with the Snow Travelers group as well as his involvement in the Midnight Sun R/C Club - an interest he inherited from his father and enjoyed all through his life.
Margaret preceded him in death on June 12, 2018. Marty leaves behind his brothers and sisters as well as his canine and feline children, Kopy, Frosty, Kimi and Ben. Marty once said that he and Jesus had many good talks, and one can be certain that these talks included words of gratitude for all he loved, especially Margaret, his relatives, friends and animals, ResCare PCAs and Alaska. He will be greatly missed.
An Anglican funeral service will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Fairbanks on Friday, May 15, at 2 p.m. A graveside service and memorial gathering will be planned for later this summer.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Pioneer Air Museum.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on May 12, 2020