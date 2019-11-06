|
Martin Thomas Keane died on Oct. 31, 2019, at 35. Martin was a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend. Martin was born in Fairbanks, attending University Park Elementary, Ryan Middle School and West Valley High School. He returned to Connemara, Ireland, with his parents to finish high school and a carpenter's apprenticeship. He soon returned to Alaska and worked construction, following in his father's footsteps as a member of Laborers Local 942.
Martin was never afraid to take risks. He was known for his great sense of humor, ever-present quick wit and a big heart. He enjoyed sports, hanging out with family and friends, and conversation. Martin was always kind and caring to those lucky enough to have known him.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Peter and Mary Keane; and his maternal grandparents, Anthony and Bridget McHale. He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Noeleen Keane; sisters, Maryann Keane and Sharon Schwalm (Kirk); nephews, Kieran and Quinn; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Martin is free and at peace. A memorial will be planned for a later date.
