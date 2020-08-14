Our beloved Marvin James Thurmond passed away July 24, 2020, surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was born Jan. 21, 1960, in Nulato, Alaska to Archie and Virginia Thurmond.

Marvin attended Galena City School and graduated in 1979. During his high school years, Marvin was very involved in sports. He played basketball and was a star point guard for the Galena Hawks; Just ask Gary Burgett. Outside school, Marvin was a very avid cross-country runner and won many races.

During his early years, Marvin ran Yuki Lumber Company for his dad then attended process technology in Kenai. He returned to Galena and worked for Galena Construction for five years. He then took over Yutana Barge, taking the job that his dad Archie worked for many years.

His pride was his last job working for the State of Alaska, Department of Transportation, where he stayed until his retirement in 2020. He started as a Heavy Equipment Operator then took over the position as Airport Manager.

Marvin loved hunting, especially with close family relatives Beanie, Sonny and son Wesley. They had many adventures and shared many stories when they returned home. He loved fishing, especially for pike. His most cherished times were spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Marvin loved watching music videos. On many occasions, he would invite family and friends to his home where he played music and family videos. He loved watching the Eagles and Rod Stewart DVDs.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Virginia Thurmond; son, Wesley; siblings, Charlene, Archie Jr., Marlene, Stewart and Cyndy Ann; and many relatives, too many to mention.

Marvin is survived by daughter Lindsey; Robin (TK); grandchildren, Taylor, Archie, Kellan, Draven, River, Kai and Asher; siblings, Josephine (Jimmy), Ed Sr. (Kate), Darryl (Rocky) and Tostie (Corey); and special friend Evelyn Burgett.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store