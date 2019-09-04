|
Mary Ann Phillips passed away on Aug. 29, 2019, in the home that she loved, with her family and dogs there to comfort her.
Mary Ann was born in Fairbanks on April 1, 1940, to her parents, Tom and Anna Grenac.
She and her older sister, Anna May grew up in Ester and Fairbanks. Mary Ann graduated from Fairbanks High School and worked in accounting throughout her career until her retirement from Interior Accountants.
Mary Ann married Larry Phillips on Aug.18, 1972. They have three children, Tom, Kathy and Pepper. She was a true pioneer. Her grandfather, John Grenac, came to Fairbanks from Austria in the early 1900s, followed by her father and mother. Mary Ann was proud of her Austrian heritage and the pioneer spirit her parents and grandfather brought with them.
She was a storyteller. She enjoyed sharing stories about her family history, adventures growing up, things she had done and people she had known. Some of her favorite things were antiques (she had a few), quilting and sewing (she made wonderful quilts) and her dogs. Her dogs were there by her side at the end of her journey.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Anna Grenac, her sister, Anna May Denny, and her grandson, Cameron Phillips.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; son Tom (Becky); daughters, Kathy Steckel and Pepper Haughey (Malcolm); grandchildren, Kegan Phillips, Tecumseh and Truly Steckel, Colin Damian, Aidan and Sarn Haughey; and great-grandchild, Thor Haughey.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kendrick Blais and the staff at Polar Wind Medical Clinic for the care they have given Mary Ann over the years, the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care in Fairbanks, and Fairbanks Hospice for their help through this process. Services will be held 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Zion Lutheran Church in Fairbanks. A reception will follow.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Sept. 4, 2019