1/1
Mary Ann Tupper
1932 - 2020
Mary Ann Tupper went home to be with Jesus on Oct. 19, 2020. She passed away at the age of 88 with her family by her side in Palm Bay, Florida.
Mary Ann was born in Greeley, Colorado, to Lynn and Mary White on June 9, 1932. She was raised in Briggsdale, Colorado, where she graduated from high school in 1949. In 1952 she married Lee Tupper, her husband of 68 years.
After a short time in Fairbanks, Alaska, they moved to Cohasset, Minnesota, and later made the trip back to Alaska where she was employed as a secretary for the 302 Operating Engineers until her retirement in 1991. She and Lee returned to Greeley, Colorado, to spend their retirement years which allowed time for traveling to several foreign countries and around the U.S. 
Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Lee; daughters, Nancy Connick (Gene) of Texas, Cindy Brown (Henry) of Arizona; and sons, Randy and Tony (Ivy) of Alaska.
Mary Ann loved being a "Grandma" to her eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. 
She is preceded in death by her brothers, Bryce and Bob, and her sisters, Nancy Jo and Florence.
Mary Ann will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She loved cooking everyone's favorite meals, playing cards and just being together with loved ones.
Mary Ann's favorite hymn was The Old Rugged Cross: "Then He'll call me someday to my home far away, where His glory forever we share."

Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 1, 2020.
