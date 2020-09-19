Mary Cappiello, age 100 years, of Fairbanks, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the Denali Center.
Mary was born on Aug. 29, 1920, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mary was the "go-to person" for everyone. She was a fabulous Italian cook, Weekends were almost always filled with relatives and friends and Mary's famous homemade pizzas. She had a marvelous sense of humor and loved getting down on all "fours" with small nieces, nephews, and grandkids. She adored her three grandsons she helped raise. She sewed wedding gowns, school clothes and baby outfits for all. Her husband could barely keep up with her energetic spirit. One word to describe Mary would be "feisty."
She is survived by her daughter, Caroline Cappiello, of North Pole; grandson, Samuel Owings, of North Pole; granddaughter, Jennifer Phillips and husband Jamie and their children, Sophia, Nicholas, Talia, and Joshua, all of Las Vegas; grandson, Peter Lestician; granddaughter, Nicole Lestician and children, Haley, Hope and Heather, grandson, David Lestician, and grandson, Joe Lestician, all of New Jersey; her best friend in life, niece, Marie Kemler, of Philadelphia; and many dear nieces and nephews and families whom adored her. There were many dear, dear friends and special appreciation from her family for the Denali Center Staff who so lovingly cared for her, God bless.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Cappiello; daughter, Jo Lestician; granddaughter Catherine (Cathy) Burkhead; son-in-law, Bud Owings; and grandson, Mitchell Owings.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.