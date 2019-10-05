|
|
Mary (Durning) Caley, 98, of Collins, Ohio, entered into rest Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Born on May 19, 1921, to the late Edward and Elizabeth ((Ward) Hartigan in New Haven, Connecticut.
Mary attended St. Raphael's School of Nursing in Connecticut, graduating in 1942. She served in World War II as an Army nurse. Mary worked at New London Hospital (Ohio), Fisher-Titus Hospital (Norwalk, Ohio) and with Dr. Resseger until her retirement.
Mary is survived by her children, Maryann (Art) Miller, Pat (Bob) Johannsen and Maureen Dreschel, all of Collins; Bill (Jessica) Durning of Fairbanks; Bob Durning, of Riddle, Oregon; Mike (Debra) Durning, of Ruggles; Robin Chandler, of Greenwich; and Kathy Durning, of Westerville. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Linda Lachowyn; her husband, Donald Caley; and three siblings, Betty (Carpenter), Francis and Eddie.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Eastman Funeral Home, 200 W. Main St., New London, OH 44851. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 18 Park Ave., New London, OH 44851. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, New London. Memorial donations may be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870 or Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 18 Park Ave., New London, OH 44851. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 5, 2019