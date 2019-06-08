On Friday, June 7, 2019, Mary Jane Vickery, beloved mother and wife, passed away peacefully at the age of 89 in North Pole. Mary Jane was born as Mary Jane Dotson in Mapleton, Iowa, on Sept. 6, 1929.

At the age of 19, Mary Jane joined the Army and worked in the Army hospital making sure everything ran smoothly for patients and doctor's alike in Tokyo, Japan. While she was enlisted, she met her soon-to-be husband, best friend and partner, James, who was in the Army as well. On Dec. 6, 1951, in Tokyo, James and Mary Jane were married.

Eventually they made their way to North Pole and made their home here for the next 60 years. She was both a fantastic gardener and baker, the vegetables out of her garden were unbelievable and every Christmas her homemade treats were amazing, with lots of businesses benefiting from her generosity. Mary Jane also loved to have her friends over to play canasta.

Mary Jane is preceded in death by her husband, James, and is survived by her sons, Doug Vickery, of North Pole, and David Vickery, of New Jersey. Per her wishes there will be no services.

The family would like to thank Fairbanks Hospice for all their love and support during her last days. But a special thanks goes to Eagle's Wings Assisted Living in North Pole for giving Mary Jane the best care possible over the last year. We cannot thank you enough for all the attention you gave Mary Jane!

Published in Daily News-Miner on June 8, 2019