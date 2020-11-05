Mary Maureen (Ludvigson) Mitchell, 96 years old, passed away peacefully at her Fairbanks home on Oct. 22, 2020, with her family by her side.
Mary will be remembered most for her infectious laugh; her love of winning at cards - and the screech of joy that followed; her great sense of humor; her desire to be on the dance floor in those high-heeled shoes; her kindness and generosity; her adventurous, free spirit; her energy and enthusiasm; and above all, her ability to make everyone she met feel like a friend from the first introduction. She will truly be missed.
Mary was born March 3, 1924, in Barron, Wisconsin and had a typical small-town childhood. She was the youngest of eight children, including five brothers and two sisters, who doted on her. After high school, Mary went on her first adventure, to business school in Minneapolis (the big city) for a year, and then worked as a bookkeeper for a short time.
Mary's love of adventure grew, and in the spring of 1943, at the age of 19, she and a girlfriend decided they wanted to go somewhere "exciting" to work. Although their first choice, South America, wasn't possible because there weren't any jobs, the two girls found a nine-month contract for Metcalf-Hamilton Kansas City Bridge Co. in Fairbanks, Alaska. The girls started their adventure north by taking the train from Minneapolis to Edmonton, where they stopped for two-weeks to work, and then flew to Whitehorse for another week of work. On June 10, 1943, the girls finally landed at Weeks Field, and Mary immediately fell in love with Fairbanks. That gorgeous summer day, that lasted all night, won her heart.
The midnight sun wasn't all that won her heart. Within a week of living in Fairbanks, Mary met Bob Mitchell on the dance floor and by December they were a couple. Bob was born and raised in Fairbanks, where he knew he wanted to spend his life. After a short return trip to Barron in the spring, Mary knew she wanted to be in Fairbanks with Bob. They were married on Jan. 20, 1945.
Bob was a member of the Army Air Corp at Ladd Field in Fairbanks and soon after the wedding he was sent "overseas," as he liked to say. His "overseas" tours were to Watson Lake, Canada; Seattle, Washington; and Long Beach, California, where he was discharged. Over the years Bob was involved with many businesses, which included Mitchell Truck and Tractor, GHEMM Company, Tip Top Chevrolet, and various other land development companies. Mary was bookkeeper for several of his businesses for many decades.
After the birth of their son and twin daughters, Mary's main focus shifted from bookkeeper to homemaker, entertainer, volunteer, and active community member. Mary, an avid card player as a child in Wisconsin, learned Bridge when the twins were in highchairs. She used that avenue to encourage connections with wives from the military and university communities. Mary was a gracious hostess and loved to cook and entertain. She enjoyed spending time with and developed long-lasting friendships with ladies from her Tuesday Bridge group, her Wednesday "Sewing Club" (that continues today), and several gourmet groups, including most recently the "Cooking Cuties." These friendships spanned years and continents; as people moved away, Mary kept up correspondence and occasionally visited them.
Mary was a charter member of the Farthest North (now First United) Methodist Church; was active in fundraising for various political campaigns; became a partner in the Fashion Center, a boutique clothing store that served Fairbanks for 25 years; and was a 57-year member of P.E.O. International. She also joined the Pioneers of Alaska, Women's Igloo #8, as soon as she was eligible, after 30 years in Alaska.
With her love of the midnight sun, it was no surprise that Mary loved their cabin at Harding Lake. Summers at the lake with family were special memory makers. Mary could go on her daily, four-mile walk (that she took until she was 85) or curl up on the dock in the sunshine with a good book. On a glassy day, she would even water ski - an activity that led her to parasailing on several vacations. As fall at the lake approached, and darkness started to creep in, seeing a moose on the lake was a special treat, and if the northern lights were out, they took her breath away every time.
Despite the busy nature of their life, with Bob's businesses and Mary's activities, they made time to travel to the states and internationally. Bob and Mary were snowbirds to Palm Springs, California, and took several cruises out of European harbors.
After Bob died of a massive heart attack in 1980, Mary continued to travel. She went with good friends on several adventures, and then with her wonderful life partners on other trips. She appreciated that these two younger men, at different times in her life, kept her young at heart. Mary's adventures took her to China, Africa, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and all over the U.S. In addition to standing on the Great Wall of China, three other highlights of her travels were hiking the Chilkoot Trail at 79 (her all-time favorite), hiking the Grand Canyon at 80, and hiking Machu Picchu at 81.
Mary felt she had been blessed beyond her wildest dreams with her excellent health and adventurous life. Not only did she love Alaska and Fairbanks, but she also loved her husband, she loved her family, and she loved her friends. The people she loved gave her pure joy, and in turn, she gave the people she loved, herself.
The family is grateful for the love and support from the many people who touched Mary's life. From friends too numerous to mention; to doctors, nurses and many staff members at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and Denali Center during and after her hip surgeries; and to the Hospice Team who were so caring these past two months, we thank you.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Bob; her parents; seven older brothers and sisters; two of her nephews; and her partner, Gary Feldman.
She is survived by her children Greg Mitchell (Jackie), Jan Weaver (Tom), and Judy Jasperson (Jim) all of Fairbanks; her partner, Ed Workman; grandchildren, Bobbie McLean (Jeff), Greg Mitchell II, Jo Anne Bullard (Larry), Doug Weaver (Kerrie), Peggy Jasperson, and Chris Jasperson (Melissa); 10 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Plans are pending for a celebration of her life in April. Until then, please raise your "prettiest" glass and toast … "to Mary Mitchell!"
Condolences may be emailed to Judy Jasperson atjjasperson1@gmail.com
or mailed to 9898 Salcha Dr., Salcha, AK, 99714. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary's name to a charity of your choice
.