Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Huebner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M.B. Huebner


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary M.B. Huebner Obituary
Marie M.B. Huebner, 60, passed away peacefully March 31, 2020. Marie was born Feb. 11, 1960, in Vancouver, Washington. She moved to the Fairbanks area in 1990. Recently, in the past couple years, she moved back to Washington state. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and her two dogs in Alaska. She also enjoyed working in the yard and doing crafty things.
Marie is survived by her loving partner Lloyd P. Hubbard, of North Pole; two daughters, Christine R. Skorjanc, of Vancouver, Washington, and Sarah B. Hubbard, of Fairbanks; and grandkids Sierra R. Skorjanc, of Vancouver, Washington, and Joshua W. Lawson, of Fairbanks. Marie is also survived by four siblings, Ron Huebner, Theresa Miller, Ruben Huebner and Patricia (Trish) Pittman; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Ruben A.F. Huebner, mother, Rose M. Hill (Niemi), and nephew Ronald I. Huebner.
There will be a celebration of life in North Pole and Vancouver, Washington, at a later time.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -