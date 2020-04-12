|
Marie M.B. Huebner, 60, passed away peacefully March 31, 2020. Marie was born Feb. 11, 1960, in Vancouver, Washington. She moved to the Fairbanks area in 1990. Recently, in the past couple years, she moved back to Washington state. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and her two dogs in Alaska. She also enjoyed working in the yard and doing crafty things.
Marie is survived by her loving partner Lloyd P. Hubbard, of North Pole; two daughters, Christine R. Skorjanc, of Vancouver, Washington, and Sarah B. Hubbard, of Fairbanks; and grandkids Sierra R. Skorjanc, of Vancouver, Washington, and Joshua W. Lawson, of Fairbanks. Marie is also survived by four siblings, Ron Huebner, Theresa Miller, Ruben Huebner and Patricia (Trish) Pittman; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Ruben A.F. Huebner, mother, Rose M. Hill (Niemi), and nephew Ronald I. Huebner.
There will be a celebration of life in North Pole and Vancouver, Washington, at a later time.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 12, 2020