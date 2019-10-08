|
Matthew Borba
Matthew Cole Borba, 32, of Fairbanks, passed away on Sept. 7, 2019.
Matt was born in Tucson, Arizona, on Sept. 30 to Frank and Toni Borba. Matt moved with his family to North Pole in April 1989. He grew up in the North Pole and Fairbanks areas. He attended elementary school in North Pole for his first few years, then was home-schooled by his mother, Toni, until he was a senior, when he attended Lathrop High School.
Matt worked for 14 years are Warbelow's Air Ventures, where he was a certified Aircraft Mechanic.
Matt loved the outdoors, riding four-wheelers and snowmachines. He grew up fishing with his family on the Gulkana and Klutina rivers. He enjoyed taking his family fishing and working on the family cabin at Klutina Lake.
Matt is survived by his wife, Elsa Yamile Gutierrez, from Colombia; son, Evan, now of Georgia; stepdaughter, Valentina; sister, Alicia Whitson, of South Carolina; his father, Frank Jr., of Arizona; his mother, Toni, of Florida; his grandparents, Frank and Evelyn Borba, of North Pole; grandmother, Marion Gutowski, of Arizona; and several aunts, uncles and lots of cousins living in Alaska and the Lower 48. Matt will be missed by all who knew him.
The family had a private service on Sept. 21 in North Pole.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 8, 2019