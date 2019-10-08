Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Borba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Borba

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew Borba Obituary
Matthew Borba
Matthew Cole Borba, 32, of Fairbanks, passed away on Sept. 7, 2019.
Matt was born in Tucson, Arizona, on Sept. 30 to Frank and Toni Borba. Matt moved with his family to North Pole in April 1989. He grew up in the North Pole and Fairbanks areas. He attended elementary school in North Pole for his first few years, then was home-schooled by his mother, Toni, until he was a senior, when he attended Lathrop High School.
Matt worked for 14 years are Warbelow's Air Ventures, where he was a certified Aircraft Mechanic.
Matt loved the outdoors, riding four-wheelers and snowmachines. He grew up fishing with his family on the Gulkana and Klutina rivers. He enjoyed taking his family fishing and working on the family cabin at Klutina Lake.
Matt is survived by his wife, Elsa Yamile Gutierrez, from Colombia; son, Evan, now of Georgia; stepdaughter, Valentina; sister, Alicia Whitson, of South Carolina; his father, Frank Jr., of Arizona; his mother, Toni, of Florida; his grandparents, Frank and Evelyn Borba, of North Pole; grandmother, Marion Gutowski, of Arizona; and several aunts, uncles and lots of cousins living in Alaska and the Lower 48. Matt will be missed by all who knew him.
The family had a private service on Sept. 21 in North Pole.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.