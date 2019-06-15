Resources More Obituaries for Maud Pagh Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Maud Lee Pagh

Obituary Condolences Flowers Maud Lee Pagh died Monday, June 10 at the age of 86. She was born in Coos Bay (formerly Marshfield), Oregon to Lucille and Roger Thomas in 1932.

She married Albert M. (Babe) Pagh when she was only 14. They had a long, loving marriage, just a few months shy of 70 years. She had three children by the time she was 18 and worked beside her husband in the logging business for a number of years. In 1969, they left Oregon for Fairbanks to begin a new chapter in their lives, 4 Star Lumber, and brought with them their son, Robert (Bob) and family, followed a few years later by their daughter, Sherry and family and finally their youngest daughter, Pat and family.

In the early 70s, Maud Lee managed Mode O'Day dress shop on Second Avenue and later worked for Alascom/AT&T. She made many friends in the community and was the matriarch to her large, extended family for the next 50 years. She was known by all for her sacrificial giving and caring. She was an

extremely hard worker and never complained, fought through pain and hardships and always pushed herself to her physical limits. She traveled the world with her sister, Mary Ann Wilson. Her entire adult life she helped manage the family business with only an eighth grade education.

As her dementia advanced she spent many days at FRA Senior Day Center. She has been cared for the last 21/2 years by the caring staff of Frontier Assisted Living.

She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Johnson, of Kent, Washington; her son, Bob Pagh (Rose) of Fairbanks; and her daughter Pat Moss (Loyd) of Fairbanks; grandsons, James (Amy) Smith of Ravensdale, Washington; Steve (Courtney) Pagh, of Fairbanks; Michael (Jennifer) Pagh of Newport, Washington; Bobby (Michelle) Pagh, of Fairbanks; Kenny (June) Kinsmen, of Fairbanks; Roger Kinsmen, of Michigan; Kevin (Theresa) Kinsmen of North Pole; and Tim Kimbrough, of Fairbanks; granddaughters, Patti Moss, of Fairbanks; and Leslie (Erick) Godoy, of Fairbanks; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren (the newest, Malachi McKenna born the day before her passing), and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Albert M.; her mother, Lucille Rucker; her father, Roger Thomas; her sister, Mary Ann Wilson; her nephews, Danny and Jeff Wilson; and grandson, Charles Smith.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to , PO Box 50, Memphis TN 38101-9929.

A celebration of life will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Jubilee Worship Center, 541 Third St., Fairbanks, across from AK Buffet. Published in Daily News-Miner on June 15, 2019