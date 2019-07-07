Resources More Obituaries for Maureen Holden Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Maureen "Mo" (Dobbs Pedersen) Holden

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Maureen "Mo" Dobbs Pedersen Holden passed away Aug. 21, 2018, in San Diego, California. She was born in Minnesota on July 13, 1939, to Katherine "K" and Francis Dobbs and spent several years there living with her family and with her grandmother Ma Cassidy before her mother's job with Wien took her to Alaska.

Mo always considered Fairbanks home. Growing up in Fairbanks with her mom and stepdad, Bob Pedersen, she enjoyed water-skiing with her friends at Harding Lake, sewing and 4-H. She had many passions including her family, PEO and making lifelong friends. In 1958, while working for Wien Air Alaska, she caught the eye of Denny, a handsome young man working at Pan Am who became the love of her life. They spent 54 wonderful years together raising their three children, Denise, Robert and Deanna, before he passed away. After graduating from high school in Fairbanks, she went on to the University of Alaska receiving a degree in home economics and later a master's in adult education. Maureen worked for the University of Alaska in Cooperative Extension as the coordinator of 4-H and youth. In her role, she traveled and worked with 4-H around the state of Alaska and the nation.

When Denny and Mo moved to San Diego she knew that the warm weather was for her, and she called San Diego home for over 30 years. While there, she worked at Palomar College, where her genuine love and concern for her students benefited so many in the scholarship department. Later she retired to enjoy many activities, such as writing, traveling, reading, exercise class, taking care of her family and mentoring novices in her passion for sewing.

Most important to her though were the people in her life. She is survived by her daughter, Denise Fry; son, Robert (Sonja) Holden; and daughter, Deanna (Richard) Kremis. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren: Adrianne (Mac) Fry, Catrina (Greg) Maillot, Sean Holden, Sydney Holden, Kyle (Kyla) Kremis, Matthew Kremis and Trevin Kremis; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by extended family members including brother, David (Peggy) Dobbs; stepsister, Terri Glasgow; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Raeleen and Andy Billick; niece, Fawn Medesha; and many, many friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dennis Holden.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. July 20 at the University Community Presbyterian Church, 3510 College Road, Fairbanks. A service was held for friends and family at her home church in San Marcos this past August. Her ashes will be scattered next to husband Denny's in her beloved Alaska. Published in Daily News-Miner on July 7, 2019