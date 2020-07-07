Maxine Whitney of Fairbanks passed away last week. She enjoyed a long and exceptional life filled with family, friends, travel, adventure and generosity. Maxine Whitney may best be known in Fairbanks for her many years owning and working at the Eskimo Museum and Gift Shop, near North Pole, with the big white polar bear statue in the front. The Polar Bear still stands on the banks of the Chena River by her home.

Her life in Alaska took on many adventures, but the ones she cherished most were her travels to the villages where she met many Native friends and learned of their culture. She procured artifacts from all over Alaska to share with the travelers from all over the world who visited her gift shop. Upon her retirement, she donated her large private collection of Alaska artifacts, creating The Maxine and Jesse Whitney Museum in Valdez. The entire collection remains on exhibit.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, and husband. She is survived by her nieces, nephews and friends.

Maxine Whitney 1924-2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store