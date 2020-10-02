Mr. McKinley "Mac" McGill Jr.

Sunrise: June 11, 1950

Sunset: Sept. 24, 2020

Mac was born to Mr. William McKinley McGill Sr. and Mrs. Norma R. McGill-Nichols on June 11, 1950, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

He was educated in the local school system of New Orleans, receiving his Certificate of General Education Diplomacy in 1967. Shortly after, he joined the United States armed services and was trained and certified as a professional cook and food inspector.

That journey placed him in Fairbanks, Alaska, for 45 years where, alongside being in the armed services, he also worked on the Alaska pipeline and at the University of Alaska power plant in Fairbanks.

Mac's community service reached far and wide in the Fairbanks and North Pole communities. He served as chaplain at Post 11 for many years, a member of Post No. 11 and Post No. 57 for numerous years and a supported member of the VFW. Mac was also a former active member of Midnight Sun Lodge No. 3 PHA. He was always available to lend a helping hand and supported other organizations through the years.

Mac was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Louis McGill and Hattie L. McGill-Johnson; and maternal grandparents, John B. and Maggie Davis; his father, and his brother, Myron T. McGill.

Mac is survived by his mother; his son, McKinley McGill III, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; his brother, Antonio McGill, of New Orleans, Louisiana; his sisters, Gwendolyn McGill, of Natchez, Mississippi; Stephanie McGill-Anderson, of Denver, Colorado; and a number of nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Mac also leaves a devoted friend, Wilma "Sue" Robinson, of Fairbanks, to grieve his passing.

A final viewing will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Blanchard Family Funeral Home at 611 Noble St., Fairbanks, AK from 6-8 p.m. His celebration of life will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, with Military Honors at Post No. 11 at 3 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store