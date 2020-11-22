Melba Worledge, longtime Fairbanks resident and pioneer, 83, passed away Nov. 15 with family by her side.

Melba was born May 17, 1937, in Loa, Utah, to Kenneth and Pauline Coleman. She moved to Anchorage with her parents in 1947. She met and married George Worledge in Palmer in 1955, and they both moved to Fairbanks in 1959.

Melba was an accomplished waitress for many restaurants in Fairbanks and devoted her life to serving others. She was a member of the Fairbanks Emblem Club No. 109 and the Pioneers of Alaska Igloo 4.

Melba enjoyed her football with family and friends, especially when there was a wager involved, and was leading in our family Pro-Pickem football group at the time of passing. She always seemed to have luck on her side and even won the Nenana Ice Classic once. She enjoyed gardening and planting flowers on her deck. She liked working her crosswords puzzles and could sit for hours working on them. She loved her family and friends and was respected by everyone she met. She was "one of a kind" and will be missed by all.

Melba is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, George and Terri, of Boyd, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Samuel Lopez, of Worland, Wyoming; son, Robert, of Decatur, Texas; brother, William Cross, of Idaho; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Melba is preceded in death by her husband, George Worledge (1994); mother, Pauline (1989); and father, Kenneth Coleman, (1960).

A graveside service will be held at Northern Lights Cemetery at 1 p.m., June 18, 2021.

