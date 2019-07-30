Home

Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home
415 Illinois St.
Fairbanks, AK 99701
(907) 456-5566
Melody L. Franklin


1981 - 2019
Melody L. Franklin Obituary
Melody L. Franklin passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, surrounded by her family holding her hands in Fairbanks from a 10-year battle with breast cancer. Melody was born in Grand Junction, Colorado, to David and Judi (Koonce) Stewart on March 28, 1961. 
Melody attended school in Colorado and graduated from Nucla High School. She married Kent L. Franklin on Feb. 8, 1981, and was promptly wheeled down main street in a wheelbarrow with a flat tire and their wild ride began. In 1982, they welcomed their first daughter, Crystal, and in 1984 their second daughter, Lana.  
Melody had a strong work ethic and was one of a handful of underground women coal miners before the family moved to Juneau in 1989. There Melody installed steel roofs and worked for the AJ Mine. The family then moved to Fairbanks in 1995 where she worked at Morrison Knutson Company and finally USKH/Stantec for 20-plus years.
Melody loved her family time, camping, hunting, fishing and traveling, she was routinely seen being the loudest person on the sidelines at one of her grandchildren's sporting events. Everyone was always welcome in the home and Christmas was her favorite holiday. She always made sure everybody, even if she had never met you, got a gift; she never turned anyone away.
Melody was preceded in death by her mother, Judi Ware; father, David Stewart; sister, Shelly Montes; and niece, Shirah Stewart.
She is survived by her husband, Kent Franklin; daughters, Crystal (James) Short, and Lana Nicotera; grandson, Brennan Nicotera and granddaughters, Shannan, Amanda and Wendy Short; brothers, David (Melinda) Stewart, Brian (Jodi) Stewart and Lenn (Tamara) Stewart; sister, Cecilia Ware; numerous nieces, nephews and loving friends that were just like her family.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home, 415 Illinois St. in Fairbanks. Flowers may be sent to Chapel of Chimes or donations made to the J. Michael Carroll Cancer Center in Melody's honor.
Published in Daily News-Miner on July 30, 2019
