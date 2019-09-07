|
Mercia Ann Kalloch (née Flot) passed away in her home Sept. 3, 2019, several weeks after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. She spent her last days in the care of her family and Fairbanks Memorial Hospital Hospice Services.
Mercia was born in Abita Springs, Louisiana, on Feb. 10, 1928, the seventh of nine children born to Lawrence C. Flot Sr. and Cyrillia A. D'apremont Flot. She spent her youth helping on the family's small farm, swimming in the pond, chasing snakes, bareback horse riding and exploring the deep pine woods around her home. The family didn't have a boy until Mercia was 4, so she grew up helping her daddy with outdoor chores. Her father was a master carpenter and builder and Mercia became his apprentice carpenter and draftsman which developed in her a lifelong love for architectural design. Mercia designed her log home in North Pole.
As a young woman, she decided to enter a training program for licensed practical nurses and worked two jobs for a year to save the $250 for fees. Upon graduation from the Charity Hospital LPN Training program in New Orleans, Mercia answered an ad for nurses needed by the BIA's Indian Health Service and was hired. Her first choice of placement was the Navajo Reservation in Arizona, which she didn't get; her second choice was Alaska.
Mercia arrived in Fairbanks on her mother's birthday, July 9, 1953, on her way to her ultimate destination, the Indian Health Service Hospital in Tanana. While working in Tanana she cared for patients from around Alaska and met lifelong friends. A highlight of her time there was assisting the birth of Donna Folger; working alone, on her stomach and elbows under blankets and sleeping bags, in the bottom of a boat on the Yukon River.
Soon after arriving in Tanana, Mercia met and fell in love with Lee Kalloch. They were married July 9, 1955. Lee's job took them to many communities around the state with the family settling primarily in Fairbanks.
While she faced some struggles in her life, Mercia's deep Catholic faith was always a source of strength and inspiration. Even in times of poverty and hardship she would never fail to share her time and whatever resources she had with others.
A unique talent, she was an artist, seamstress and designer. Mercia created works of art from discarded objects, created quilts and clothing for her children and grandchildren, and costumes for the Fairbanks Drama Association and local Mardi Gras celebrations over the years. She relished the title "Junque Artiste." She also had the opportunity to use her talent as an actress performing for the Fairbanks Drama Association. In her 90th year, Mercia displayed her storytelling skills when selected as an impromptu storyteller at "Dark Winter Nights" performed at the Hering Auditorium. Given 15 minutes' notice, she mounted the stage and told the story of Donna's birth in the boat. She received the only standing ovation of the night.
A talented and creative cook, Mercia catered many local events including weddings and theater and gallery openings. Guests in her home whether being served a simple cup of tea a full holiday meal, were served with linen napkins and a fine place setting. Mercia took great pride in setting a beautiful table for visitors.
As an active volunteer in the communities where she lived, her volunteer service included, among others, the Bishops Attic in Palmer, the Fairbanks Food Bank and Fairbanks Arts Association Dinner in the Home Program. She was a Stephens Minister with the Fairbanks Archdiocese and a lector with St. Nicholas Catholic Church in North Pole. Mercia sewed and donated dresses for girls in Africa and contributed to the Cabin Fever Quilt Guild's Community Service Program.
Mercia was proceeded in death by her husband Lee; parents, Lawrence Sr. and Cyrillia; her beloved grandson, Christin G. Holmberg; infant brother, Mark; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sylvia Baham (Hulon), Grace Daniel (Hypolite), Rena Chapman (Joseph), Irma Delacroix (Oliver), Lynne Hall (Cloice), Vera Flot and Melba Thompson; and brother, Lawrence Jr. (Peggy).
She is survived by her children, Amy L. Nusunginya (Chad, Sr.), Wade L. Kalloch and Gina Kalloch Evans (David); her grandchildren, Alysa, Mindona, Mits'iyidozilno, Lee, Jules (Adrianna), Matthew Sidolala' (Christina), Chelsy, Cyrillia, Chad Jr. and Nelowa (Brent); great-grandchildren, Anthony, Elijah, Maya (Marcelino), Lew, Korwin, Khelts'en', Alma, Seamus and Oliver; her sister-in-law, Emmy Flot; and many nieces and nephews across Alaska, Louisiana, the Lower 48 and Europe. Along with many, many friends across the state and country. Her stories, kindness, unique personality and zest for life will be missed by all.
Following a private family visitation, services will be held Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in North Pole. Burial will follow at Birch Hill Cemetery in Fairbanks. A potlatch will be held in her honor at 6 p.m. at the Chief David Salmon Tribal Hall, 111 Clay St., Fairbanks. Guests are welcome to bring a dish to share.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the Tanana Valley Clinic, FMH doctors and Hospice workers who cared for her.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Sept. 7, 2019