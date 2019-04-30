Resources More Obituaries for Merle Johnson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Merle Yvonne Johnson

1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Merle Yvonne Johnson passed away at the age of 76 on March 4, 2019, in Seattle, Washington. She was born to Alvin and Jacqueline Johnson on July 20, 1942, in South Bend, Washington. After growing up in southwest Washington, Merle heading north to Alaska with her friend, Ludella Heid, in 1962. The first few years were exciting - she survived the flood of 1967 and a house fire not long after. In between disasters, she began working at Ft. Wainwright as a supply clerk for the director of logistics. In the '80s, she transferred to the Department of Public Works where she was one of the first women trained as a carpenter. In 1992, she was made foreman of the carpentry shop. She retired in 2003 and settled in to retirement where she passed time reading, aqua jogging and rotating between her favorite breakfast spots. Her last few summers, she worked for Premier Alaska Tours, greeting guests as they arrived in Fairbanks and showing them her photo album of Alaska memories.

Each May, Merle and her friends would travel to Clam Gulch during the low tides to dig for razor clams. Merle was always in charge of the fire. She was also an avid fisher, travelling to Homer or Seward to catch halibut. Every summer since 1970, she made the trip down to Chitina to dipnet for salmon with family and friends. As the dipnets were replaced by a fishwheel in later years, it didn't diminish her enjoyment and she would still get excited by the thunk of a salmon hitting the fishbox.

Merle was an avid fan of all things sports. Upon arriving in Alaska, she quickly joined bowling, basketball and softball leagues. This dedication to sports brought her recognition. She participated in the Arctic Winter Games in the 70s with the women's basketball team. After many years umpiring in Fairbanks, around Alaska and in the Lower 48, she was inducted into the Umpires Hall of Fame. She was an ardent supporter of the UAF men and women's basketball programs and attended games for years to cheer on her Nanooks. A lifelong Washington Huskies fan, she would later reluctantly become an Oregon Duck fan for her daughter's alma mater. She was a deep well of sports trivia and could recall feats of even the most obscure players.

She enjoyed travelling with her daughter and together they visited Costa Rica, France, Italy, the U.K., Hawaii, New York City and Cooperstown, Washington, D.C., all over the Pacific Northwest, Iceland and the Caribbean on a sailboat.

She is survived by her sisters, Karen McKinley and Carol Vargas, and by her daughter, Elizabeth Johnson. A celebration of life will be held at her friend's home on the banks of the Chena River at 2 p.m. May 11. The address is 551 Old Canoro Road, off Badger Road, and all are welcome to attend and say a fond farewell to Merle. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Nanook Women's Basketball Scholarship Fund.