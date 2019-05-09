|
Merritt Randolph Helfferich, 83, was born Aug. 10, 1935, in Hartford, Connecticut, and grew up in Bath, Pennsylvania, and Marlborough, Connecticut. For 61 years, he based his home in Fairbanks until his death from respiratory failure May 2, 2019, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, April Evalyn Crosby; daughters, Deirdre Alida Helfferich and Tryntje Bronwyn Helfferich; sisters, Deborah Helfferich Scranton, Alice Helfferich Orsini and Honora Helfferich Seidler; nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends.
A full obituary will be published at a later date.
