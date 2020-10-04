June 18, 1982 - Sept. 20, 2020
Michael Carlin passed away peacefully in Kona, Hawaii, following a tragic accident at home.
Born in Seoul, South Korea, Mike arrived into the loving arms of his Fairbanks, Alaska, parents, Grant and Kathy Carlin, at 3 months of age. Mike grew up in Fairbanks, where he attended local schools, played in the school district honors band and enjoyed snowboarding with his many friends. In 1997 he completed a rugged 22 day high-country wilderness backpacking challenge in California with Outward Bound, during which he hiked 61 miles, did rock climbing, repelling and rope climbing out of a gorge.
In 2007 he obtained his BA at the Art Institute of Portland, and a year later, his culinary diploma from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts. In 2013 he relocated, along with his brother, Matt, to Kona, Hawaii.
Combining his natural talent as an artist with his love of cooking, Mike went on to make a successful career advancing to an executive sous chef position in Kona. Mike had a strong work ethic and friendly personality and was a creative and excellent chef.
In addition to cooking, Mike loved the ocean. He and his partner of six years, Makela Peterson, spent many wonderful days there. They also enjoyed preparing many meals together either at home or on the beach.
In November 2019, Mike was diagnosed with stomach cancer. Following nine months of chemo in Kona and major surgery at OHSU in Portland, Oregon, Mike made a full recovery and in late August returned to his former position. His good fortune, however, was not to last. After a tragic accident at home on Sept. 11, Mike was placed on life support until he passed on Sept. 20 in the presence of his parents, Grant and Kathy Carlin, of Corvallis, Oregon; brother, Matt Carlin, of Indianapolis, Indiana; and partner, Makela Peterson, of Captain Cook, Hawaii. Cremation was performed in Kona, Hawaii.
Mike was a caring remarkable son, dedicated brother and loving partner. He will be missed dearly. In addition to his parents, brother and partner, Mike is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Due to the COVID crisis, the family has decided to postpone a memorial service until later next spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Careers Through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) a nonprofit to help inner city high school students develop careers in culinary arts, ccapinc.org/support-c-cap
, or to the American Cancer Society
Clarence T. C. Ching Hope Lodge
in Honolulu, Hawaii, which provides temporary free housing for families of cancer patients, donate3.cancer.org/?campaign=HLNewsHAWAII.