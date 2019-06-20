Michael C. Schulze, 76, passed away at Madigan Army Hospital on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Mike was born April 14, 1943, to Herman and Myrtle (Maddox) Schulze in Victoria, Texas.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1964, proudly serving in Vietnam with the 101st Strike Force widow makers and earning three Bronze Star Medals with Valor and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry.

He also received many other prestigious awards including Presidential Unit Commendation Medal, Valorous Unit Award, Master Parachute Badge and Centurion Wings. Of all of his accomplishments, Mike was most proud to be apart of the Ranger brotherhood.

In 1992, after 27 years, he retired as a First Sergeant, moved to Alaska and made the Last Frontier his permanent home. He began working at Bassett Army Community Hospital in 1993 up until his death. He had a passion for living everyday as if it was your last, his family and adventures on his Harleys.

Mike is survived by his wife, Migdalia Rentas-Schulze; brother, Patrick Schulze; four children, Christopher, Kevin, Rebecca (Jason) Cochrane and Douglas (Erika) Schulze; stepdaughter, Claire R. Trochuck; grandchildren, Amanda (Michael) Saastamoinen, Alexandra Edwards, Ashleigh, Andreanna and Steven Trochuck, Vergil Schwartz, Arabella Cochrane, Magnus Schulze; and his boss dog, Onyx.

His final resting place will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri in a columbarium as he would often be heard saying "Everyday above ground is a great day."

The family requests any donations to be sent to The Fisher House in memory of Michael Schulze, bit.ly/2LtStoT.