Michael (Pooh Bear) Dean Furrow, passed away on March 1, 2020 at his home in Fairbanks surrounded by his family, just as he wanted.

Born July 29, 1950 in Findlay, OH, Mike's youth took his family from Ohio and Alaska to England and Germany while his father served in the Air Force. After high school, Mike joined the Navy during the Vietnam War, ultimately returning to Alaska where he became a fire fighter at Clear Air Force Station in 1972. He retired from civil service after 35 years.

Mike was an avid outdoors-man, his hunting trophies and mementos inspired many a raucous retelling of adventures throughout the Alaskan wilderness with an outlandish cast of characters. A devoted family man, he loved nothing more than to gather family and friends and set out with fishing/hunting gear in tow. Among many things, his thoughtful wit will be sorely missed.

Mike is survived by his wife; Carolyn Furrow, son; Cory Furrow, three daughters; Shon Bailey, Bobbie Calice, and Nicole Edmison, four grandchildren, one great grandchild, brother; Don Furrow, sisters; Debbie Harper and Carol Furrow, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his parents Dana and Emma Jean Furrow and sister Julie Galleher.

A celebration of his life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 13 at the Walden Estates Community Club at 1108 Hampstead Ave. in Fairbanks, AK. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

