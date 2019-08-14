|
|
|
Michael Edward Krauss, a 56-year resident of Fairbanks, and professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks since 1960, died at his current home in Needham, Massachusetts, on Aug. 11. He was 84 years old. He was an internationally-renowned scholar in linguistics and endangered languages who devoted his career to documenting the 20 languages of Alaska's native people. He is survived by his wife, Molly Lee; brother, Richard Krauss; six children; 15 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. A full obituary will be published, and plans for a memorial service announced, in the coming days.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Aug. 14, 2019