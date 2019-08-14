Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Krauss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Edward Krauss

Send Flowers
Michael Edward Krauss Obituary
Michael Edward Krauss, a 56-year resident of Fairbanks, and professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks since 1960, died at his current home in Needham, Massachusetts, on Aug. 11. He was 84 years old. He was an internationally-renowned scholar in linguistics and endangered languages who devoted his career to documenting the 20 languages of Alaska's native people. He is survived by his wife, Molly Lee; brother, Richard Krauss; six children; 15 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. A full obituary will be published, and plans for a memorial service announced, in the coming days.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.